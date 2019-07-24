It is indeed a time to remember for Jennifer Lopez—and Alex Rodriguez is helping her capture it all.

In honor of her 50th birthday on Wednesday, the triple threat's famed fiancé shared a video montage on social media that is sure to melt everyone's heart. Set to the tune of Billy Joel's "This Is the Time," the montage included clips of their many sweet moments together as a couple and a family.

"Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday. I cannot believe this baby girl," he told his love in the clip. "Since we've been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do."



Rodriguez continued, "You are simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer. We love you, your fans love you, your children love you and I love you. Lets make this birthday a very special one."