It's a war of notes posted to social media for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars.

Ken Todd, husband of Lisa Vanderpump, took to Twitter to address Puppygate, LVP's exit and her costars. "It's a year this next month that all the negativity against my wife started. I know I am not the most eloquent writer—I see and speak in simple terms. This year, there has been a huge amount of nastiness that has pushed my wife to the brink…When, at a time in her life this this, she needed her friends!" Ken wrote.

"What really irks me is the hypocrisy of this whole matter. The very PUBLIC issues—lawsuits, over 50 million dollars of the, loans in default, rehab, business misdoings, bankruptcies—have all been swept under a carpet. Lifestyles paid for with other people's money, I call bulls—t!" his Twitter note continued.