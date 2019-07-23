Robin Williams' Youngest Son Ties the Knot on Late Father's Birthday

For Zelda, she expressed that her baby brother and new sister-in-law have been "a light in all of our lives."

"I'm so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience," she shared. "You were already part of the family in my eyes, but now there's an official slip of paper somewhere that agrees! Zak, Mom and I love you both dearly, and I think I can speak for all of us when I say CONGRATULATIONS TO THE BRIDE AND GROOM!!!"

Cody isn't the only one to pay tribute to his late father in recent months.

In June, Zak announced the special news that he and his fiancé Olivia June welcomed a baby boy, McLaurin Clement Williams. The couple honored Robin with their newborn's name as McLaurin was the Oscar winner's middle name.

However, according to the People, the first-time parents plan to call their baby boy "Mickey" for short.