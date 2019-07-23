Did the women of Big Little Lies go through all that anxiety in season two for nothing?

After being tormented by the mostly accidental death of Perry for all of the second season of the HBO drama, the finale saw the Monterey Five—Celeste, Bonnie, Madeline, Renata, and Jane—head to the police station to finally confess to the fact that Perry didn't just "slip" on those stairs the night of the fundraiser, putting an end to the secret that allegedly tore their lives apart.

But the question we kept asking all season was why were they keeping the secret, when it was so clearly self defense, and not intentional murder? E! News sat down with New York City criminal defense lawyer Andrew Stengel to ask him what comes next legally for the ladies, and it sounds like it might not be so bad at all.