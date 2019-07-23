Oscar winner out, music superstar in. Janelle Monáe will lead the cast of Homecoming season two, replacing Julia Roberts on the Amazon drama, E! News has confirmed.

Monáe will play a tenacious woman who finds herself floating in a canoe, but she has no memory of how she got there…or who she is. Amazon will announce additional information about the new season at a later date.

The first season of Homecoming, which was based on the podcast of the same name, followed Julia Roberts as Heidi Bergman, a woman who worked at Homecoming, a facility that claimed to help soldiers transition to civilian life. Only it wasn't doing that. The facility was experimenting on the veterans, taking away their traumatic memories so they could return to service.