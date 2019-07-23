RETURNS
Allow Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi to School You on the ABCs and 123s

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 8:47 AM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster is growing up before our eyes. 

It feels like just yesterday Kylie Jenner's now-15-month-old daughter was born and now she's already mastering her alphabet, numbers and colors. In adorable clips shared by her makeup mogul mama, the youngster correctly picks out the letters "A" and "O" from one of her alphabet toys, counts with her mom, gives her a heart-shaped block and identifies the color purple. 

"My smart baby," the proud mom wrote on her Instagram story. 

Watch

See Stormi Webster's Adorable Bedroom at Kylie Jenner's Office

As Stormi gets chattier, fans get to see the little one talk in adorable moments shared on her parents' social media feeds. 

Last week, dad Travis Scott posted a clip of himself with his daughter as she repeated what he said

"Say hi," he encouraged. "Hi!" she sweetly echoed. 

Plus, earlier this month, the tot starred on her first magazine cover. What will this famous youngster tackle next? We'll just have to stay tuned. 

