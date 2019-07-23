Watch Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Prove She's Just Like Her Mom

Like Cardi, like Kulture.

With Cardi B's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus growing up before our eyes, the youngster is already reminding her famous mama of herself. Exhibit A: this video of the 1-year-old tot dancing, set to youngster hit "Baby Shark."

While the baby is seated in her bouncer, she waves her arms, kicks her legs and claps excitedly with a smile on her face.

"It's crazy how God not only gives you a kid that looks like you but with the same energy and personality," the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Instagram. "I saw my cousin posted this earlier and I thought it was soo funny."

Cardi concluded, "My baby is naturally hype , slick and funny and ok yea a little attitude too but I'm putting that part on her dad part."