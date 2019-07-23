The Bachelor franchise is no stranger to scandal.

Last week, the show's creator Mike Fleiss made headlines after his pregnant wife Laura Fleiss was granted a temporary restraining order against him, alleging that he had been physically, verbally and emotionally abusive toward her. Fleiss denied these accusations and claimed she was the aggressor. He has since filed for divorce and they are battling for custody of their 4-year-old son.

And now, the show's longtime host Chris Harrison is responding to these recent developments. While chatting with the Bachelor Party podcast, the longtime host said this situation is "completely different" from the show's previous controversies, specifically when production was halted on set of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017.

"That was a production situation, something that happened on our set having to do with our show and was relative to our production," Harrison explained. "Mike Fleiss and his situation is completely different. It is a very personal, private matter between he, his wife, his kids, his family and is outside of production."