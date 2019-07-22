She's said before that with Luke, she felt "the closest thing" to feeling love at first sight.

"I think a lot of that came from being really insecure about being the Bachelorette in the first place," she explained. "I remember when I got the cal lfrom you, I was so excited, but also I had this doubt of, oh my gosh, like, are the guys gonna be disappointed? And, am I going to be able to live up to this standard that I thought I had to live up to?"

She says the first night there, she felt a "huge fear" about the intentions of the guys getting out of the limo.

"That night, Luke made me believe that he was there for me and gave me hope from the beginning, and I held onto that a lot longer than I should have, but it gave me safety," Hannah said. "OK, at least one guy's here for me. And you can't do that in a relationship. You have to actually look."

She said she was grateful to put that relationship behind her, and is glad to move forward.

"I deserved so much more than what I kind of put up with," she said.