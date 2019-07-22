This dynamic duo is back!

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are hitting the big screen together again. Deadline reports the two are bringing their star power and writing chops for Ridley Scott's latest movie, The Last Duel.

With Scott set to direct the 14th century drama, both Damon and Affleck are co-writing the script with Nicole Holofcener (who co-wrote the 2019 Oscar-nominated film Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

The Last Duel marks the first time in over two decades that the pair is co-writing a movie. Fans might recall that the dynamic duo famously penned the Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting, which released in 1997. It won Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Robin Williams.

However, The Last Duel is completely different from Good Will Hunting. Scott's film is a revenge story between two best friends—the knight Jean de Carrouges (played by Ben) and the squire Jacques Le Gris (played by Matt)—and it's based on Eric Jager's novel.