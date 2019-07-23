by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 23, 2019 7:52 AM
There's already a front-runner for The Bachelor: Mike Johnson.
Mike would be the franchise's first black male lead—Rachel Lindsay was the first black star of The Bachelorette—but season 24 is far from set in stone.
"We've debated nonstop," longtime host Chris Harrison told E! News, noting "everything effects the decision" from The Men Tell All to Bachelor in Paradise.
"People have to realize it's a debate," the host said. "We're always going at it. Obviously, Mike's a contender coming out of tonight's show. Everybody loves the guy and so do I. I mean, that million-dollar smile, his maturity, his looks, his charisma and charm, but we have three other guys on the show and we have a bunch of guys going down to Mexico in Paradise. Give us time, the debate will rage on…"
Meanwhile, Mike suggested Peter Weber would be a great star of the franchise.
"If Hannah doesn't choose Peter, I think Peter would be a great choice for Bachelor. I mean, the guy is pretty good looking, he speaks well, he's 27 so I feel that he has some experience underneath his belt," Mike told us. "As far as me? I'm grateful. I truly am grateful for even being in the question. But on a very serious note, I would need to make sure that all 30 contestants, if I were to be The Bachelor, are there for the right reasons to find love."
Mike said it was amazing to get closure from Hannah Brown, and the star of The Bachelorette season 15 certainly set the bar high for the next person to hand out roses and date on national TV.
"Hannah has set a precedent for being your true self, your authentic self and for not giving a damn what people say around you or that there are cameras around you, you should be perfect…What I learned from my experience on the show is that, yo, love can happen in a condensed amount of time based on the experienced that you go on with one another," he said.
Click play on the video above to hear more from Mike, including what he'd do if he met up with Demi Lovato following her shout out.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?