North West Rocks a Nose Ring at Great-Grandma MJ's 85th Birthday Party

North West is officially 2 cool 4 school!

The 6-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated her great-grandmother Mary Jo Campbell's upcoming 85th birthday with ultimate style: she got a nose ring!

Well, it was a "fake nose ring," according to her mom Kim Kardashian. However, even though the accessory wasn't real, Northi most certainly rocked it to the fullest. She even added a few body sticker jewels to her face and threw on some large sunglasses for the special occasion. She also wore a highlighter-orange co-ord set with holographic pink slides. Très chic!

It's no secret that Kim and Kanye West's firstborn is ahead of the fashion game, and her latest lewk is proof.

Over the weekend, the Kardashian-Jenner family threw a lavish, larger-than-life birthday bash for MJ. While the matriarch doesn't turn 85-years-old until Friday, the family honored her milestone birthday a little early. "Celebrating MJ!!" Khloe Kardashian shared on social media. "85 years of perfection."