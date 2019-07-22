Riverdale's Season 3 Bloopers Are a Tongue-Tied Delight

Need a little something to brighten your day? The Riverdale season three bloopers might just do that for you.

The bloopers were shown during Sunday's San Diego Comic-Con panel and feature everyone struggling to speak words like "distributors" and "first place" and "gargoyles." People keep breaking things and making faces and getting scared by what looks like a hummingbird, and the late Luke Perry roasts Archie Andrews for being clumsy and it's all really wonderful.

To be totally fair to the entire cast of this show, they've got some hard lines to learn, so it's not a surprise they get a little hilariously tongue-twisted every once in a while.