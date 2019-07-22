Shay Mitchell's Shaycation x Revolve Collab: Our Fave Picks

by Katherine Riley | Mon., Jul. 22, 2019 1:11 PM

E-Comm: Shay Mitchell, Shaycation x Revolve

Revolve

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer heat got you down? Well, Shay Mitchell is here to fix that. The pregnant star collaborated with one of our fave brands to bring you the Shaycation x Revolve capsule collection. Fresh off the successful launch of her BÉIS travel line, the glowing mom-to-be worked with Revolve to curate a collection of travel essentials made for the jet-setting girl on the go.

"I wanted to select styles that are versatile for every vacation occasion, whether that be jet-setting around the world or pairing it back with a cocktail by the pool," Shay says of her capsule collection. "I want every girl to feel comfortable and sexy whenever and wherever they travel."

Check out our fave picks below and shop the whole Shaycation x Revolve collection on Revolve's site.

Shaycation x Revolve Violeta Midi Dress

The nude dress is fully lined and made with ribbed stretch fabric so you can both look sexy and feel comfy. Win-win!

E-comm: Shaycation x Revolve - Violeta Midi Dress
$168 Revolve
Shaycation x Revolve The Lisa Jumpsuit

Perfect for summer nights, this jumpsuit features hidden front hook and eye closure and an adjustable waist belt.

E-comm: Shaycation x Revolve - The Lisa Jumpsuit
$188 Revolve
Shaycation x Revolve Whitney Beach Shirt

Sometimes, the simplest cover-up is the sexiest.

E-comm: Shaycation x Revolve - Whitney Beach Shirt
$138 Revolve
Shaycation x Revolve Olivia Bikini

This red-hot two-piece features ribbed stretch fabric and and adjustable tie-back closure.

E-comm: Shaycation x Revolve - Olivia Top
$68 Top $68 Bottom
Shaycation x Revolve Lola Pant

These breezy yet dressy pants have an elasticized waist with tie closure and side seam pockets.

E-comm: Shaycation x Revolve - Lola Pant
$148 Revolve
Shaycation x Revolve Bailey Bikini

The mesh contrast on this bikini highlights your curves in all the right places.

E-comm: Shaycation x Revolve - Bailey Top
$78 Top $88 Bottom
Shaycation x Revolve Telle Dress

The sexy LBD features a bare back and adjustable shoulder straps.

E-comm: Shaycation x Revolve - Telle Dress
$138 Revolve
Shaycation x Revolve Grace Midi Dress

Turn heads in this ruffled-trimmed dress that goes with flat sandals or heels.

E-comm: Shaycation x Revolve - Grace Midi Dress
$218 Revolve
Shaycation x Revolve Jasmin Pant

Searching for the perfect summer pant? Look no further. We'll be wearing this all vacay.

E-comm: Shaycation x Revolve - Jasmin Pant
$168 Revolve
Shaycation x Revolve Elsie Mini Skirt

Every summer wardrobe needs at least one fun piece and this multicolor mini sure fits the bill.

E-comm: Shaycation x Revolve - Elsie Mini Skirt
$158 Revolve
Shaycation x Revolve - Gia Jumpsuit

J'adore! This subtly sexy jumpsuit is going to become our summer uniform. 

E-comm: Shaycation x Revolve - Gia Jumpsuit
$168 Revolve
