Before her death, Beth Chapman wanted fans to see her brave fight until the very end.

In a brand-new trailer for Dog's Most Wanted released Monday morning, viewers quickly learn that the reality star's health journey will be documented in the new WGN America series.

"Once you find out that it's an incurable lung cancer, there's no stage five," Beth shared in the sneak peek.

As for Dog the Bounty Hunter, he can't hide his love for his wife when addressing her health. "I love her," he shared. "And I'll do anything for her."

During the season, fans will also watch the couple receive support from a ferocious team of hunters Dog calls "The Dirty Dozen."