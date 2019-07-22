Veronica Mars is back, all grown up and stirring up controversy. The Hulu revival season of the Kristen Bell-fronted mystery drama brought the fan-favorite character back to tackle some of her biggest challenges yet, including a serial bomber, an aging father and the greatest task of all becoming a mature, functioning adult.

Warning, major spoilers for the new season of Veronica Mars follow.

"There are many, many things in this miniseries that made me nervous, but playing adult Veronica, playing her head space at this age, wasn't really one of them. I felt pretty good about that. I like the idea of creating a situation for Veronica that usually, given her age is usually in movies or in TV, you know, ‘I'm a 30 or 40-year-old man and I can't get into relationship or a mortgage or kids and settling down,' that's a very typical man story for characters this age," series creator Rob Thomas told E! News.