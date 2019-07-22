This is it. This is the end…of Colt and Larissa.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? finale/reunion kicked off with an hour digging in to what happened between the controversial couple following Larissa's third arrest. After she went to jail for the third time, Colt pulled his application for her green card, filed for divorce and got a new car—complete with air conditioning!

However, the months between Larissa's arrest and when cameras picked back up with the couple, there was many he said, she said moments, mostly involving text messages professing love and asking for help. Debbie, Colt's mother, encouraged Colt to testify against Larissa, and if he wasn't going to, she would. Colt decided not to testify because he didn't want to be the one responsible for getting her deported.