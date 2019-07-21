by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jul. 21, 2019 5:47 PM
Between filming Riverdale and Hustlers, Lili Reinhart admitted that she had two totally different experiences.
While stepping out in San Diego for Comic-Con 2019, the 22-year-old actress opened up about her rather risqué role in the upcoming strip club drama, Hustlers.
"It was intense," she told E! News while sitting with her CW co-stars at the convention. "[But] really a lot of fun and so different from Riverdale. I started filming Hustlers as I was wrapping the third season, so I was going back and forth a lot, which was two completely different...worlds."
She added, "It was a really great experience."
During the interview, Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes chimed in and said Reinhart was made for the stripper film. "It was written in the cards for her," the 25-year-old actress expressed. When the Galveston star asked why, the Brazilian beauty reminded her of that one steamy Riverdale episode. "Because of that episode...when you did a strip tease."
"We don't talk about that," Lili said with a cheeky smile. "Hey, they saw something in you," Cami joked.
"I guess they did," the blonde beauty remarked. "It was an audition and I didn't even know it."
But all jokes aside, the 22-year-old star explained that she had a wonderful experience working with Jennifer Lopez, who plays Ramona, the mastermind and ringleader of the stripper crew.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb
"I think you learn something from every person that you work with, big or small," Reinhart said of the 49-year-old actress and singer. "I can respect the fact that J.Lo has been doing this for over two decades of her life and she still kills it."
She continued, "She has fun on set and I don't think she takes herself too seriously, which is always a good position to be in [and a] good attitude to have."
Hustlers hits theaters Sept. 13 and stars Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lizzo and more.
As for Riverdale? The cast revealed during Sunday's panel at Comic-Con that fans can expect to see a Halloween episode (!!!) and Cole Sprouse's Jughead is going to prep school for his senior year.
Plus, Shannen Doherty will guest star in the Season 4 premiere to honor her friend and former co-star, Luke Perry.
"I am deeply honored to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale," the actress shared on Instagram, alongside photos of the two. "The care in which this show takes in honoring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?