The last episode of Riverdale that Perry filmed aired in April and saw his character, Fred Andrews, give some words of wisdom to his son Archie Andrews, played by KJ Apa.

During the Comic-Con panel, Aguirre-Sacasa unveiled a video of Perry's best moments on Riverdale, which was played for the cast during last season's wrap party, according to Variety.

"When Luke passed, it was toward she need of season three, and we thought rather than rush an episode in we would take our time," the showrunner said. "We really wanted to honor Luke, to honor Fred and we wanted it to be a standalone, really emotional, really focused on what this character meant to this group of people."

Cast member Cole Sprouse said Doherty's inclusion in the season four premiere "put the cherry on top of that episode and made a nice tribute."

"She was overjoyed to have the ability to share some of the burden of Luke's passing that she had gone through in a cathartic setting with the rest of us," he said.

Doherty was among several Beverly Hills, 90210 alumni who posted an online tribute to Perry after his death.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, "Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I'm struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now."

Doherty will join her and Perry's other Beverly Hills, 90210 cast mates in the BH90210 mock reboot series, which premieres next month.