True Thompson Plays With Her Cousins at Great-Grandma MJ's 85th Birthday Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 21, 2019 10:31 AM

Happy birthday, MJ!

The Kardashian-Jenner family got together this weekend for an early birthday celebration for Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo Campbell, who turns 85 this Friday.

Khloe Kardashian posted photos and videos of the daytime event on Saturday on her Instagram Story. She brought along her 1-year-old daughter True Thompson. Other guests included Kim Kardashian and her three eldest kids North West, 6; Saint West, 3; and Chicago West, 1; Kylie Jenner and 1-year-old daughter Stormi WebsterKourtney Kardasshian and her youngest two kids Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 4, and Kendall Jenner.

One video showed True and Stormi—two of the family's "triplets"—playing with North. The elder child is also seen sitting with cousin and bestie Penelope.

The group celebrated MJ's birthday with a lavish meal on a table adorned with pastel blue decor and flowers, and presented her with a white frosted berry cake, a family favorite.

"Celebrating MJ!!" Khloe wrote. "85 years of perfection."

Watch Khloe's Instagram Story videos:

See photos from MJ's birthday party below.

True Thompson, Chicago West, Khloe Kardashian, MJ, Birthday

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson and Chicago West

Two of the family's "triplets" toddle along.

True Thompson, Chicago West, North West, Khloe Kardashian, MJ, Birthday

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

North West, Chicago West and True Thompson

Kim Kardashian's eldest child retrieves a doll for her little sister as their cousin, Khloe Kardashian's daughter, looks on.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, MJ, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

MJ, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner

Three generations!

Khloe Kardashian, MJ, Birthday, Decor, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Blue

The lavish birthday meal decor.

Khloe Kardashian, MJ, Birthday, Cake, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cake Time

MJ is presented with her birthday cake.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, MJ, Birthday

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The two help sing "Happy Birthday" to MJ.

Khloe Kardashian, MJ, Cake, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Let Them Eat Cake

A close-up of MJ's cake.

Kardashian, Jenner, Family, MJ, Birthday

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Family Portrait

Kim KardashianKhloe KardashianKourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and their kids, and Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner pose for a group photo with the guest of honor.

