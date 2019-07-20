Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jul. 20, 2019 7:57 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Are you (and your bank account) ready for Marvel's future index of movies and series?
On Saturday evening, the studio announced a massive list of projects that are set to release in the next couple of years, including Black Panther 2, a Blade reboot, Hawkeye and more. While that might seem like a ways away, some films and shows are slated to drop as early as next spring.
Presenting at the famous Hall H panel at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige unveiled the lineup of movies with Hollywood's biggest stars on stage, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Hiddleston, Scarlett Johansson and more.
After announcing the highly-anticipated The Eternals movie, Angelina gushed over her upcoming role as Thena and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"I'm so excited to be here," she told the large crowd, who gave her a round of applause and standing ovation.
She continued, "I'm gonna work 10 times harder because, I think what it means to be apart of the MCU and what it means to be to part of this family, we know what the task is ahead. We know what you deserve... we are all gonna be working very, very hard."
Closing her statement, the 44-year-old actress said, "I'm thrilled, thank you so much."
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Along with The Eternals project announcement—which will hit theaters on Nov. 6, 2020—Marvel Studios shared the upcoming slate of films and series. Many of the upcoming shows will release on the streaming service, Disney+.
Fans can expect to see The Falcon and the Winder Soldier (Fall 2020), Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings (Feb. 12, 2021), WandaVision (Spring 2021), Loki (Spring 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (Nov. 5, 2021), Hawkeye (Fall 2021), What If…? (Summer 2021), Black Widow (May 1, 2020) and Blade (TBD).
From Anthony Mackie to Elizabeth Olsen to Sebastian Stan to Awkwafina and Mahershala Ali, these A-listers are part of Marvel's lineup.
It's safe to say our schedules will be jam-packed next year and the year after that!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?