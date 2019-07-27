Leona Lewis and Longtime Love Dennis Jauch Are Married

Wedding bells!

Leona Lewis is officially off-the-market, y'all! On Saturday, the British singer-songwriter and former X Factor winner and her longtime love, Dennis Jauch, tied the knot at a Tuscan vineyard south of Florence, Italy, Italy, People magazine said. The two exchanged vows in front of 180 family members and friends.

At the ceremony, the 34-year-old beauty shined bright in a full-length white tulle gown and walked down the aisle to "Ave Maria." She then changed into a beaded blush dress for the reception and a crystal-embellished jumpsuit for the after-party, according to HELLO!

The couple has been together for nearly eight years.

Just last month, the "You Are the Reason" singer celebrated her bachelorette party with her besties in Hawaii. "Had the absolute best Hen/Bachelorette week with my UK & US ladies in Hawaii," she shared on Instagram, alongside several snaps of her fun festivities. "Couldn't ask for a more supportive, loving, funny, intelligent, incredible group of women to stand by me on my big day."