"I think fans of the Veronica Mars world like the story and her ability to fight and have courage and persevere no matter what, and I think that is the character of Veronica Mars. She moves forward and goes into her own life, to pull herself up by the bootstraps and really pursue or dream, something she really wants. I was happy to be a part of that journey—or I'm happy that the character was a part of that, and I really enjoyed it over the years," he said.

The actor said he'd be open to returning for flashbacks if the story allows, but the show seems to be pushing the character of Veronica Mars in a new direction. "I look forward to seeing the show anyway, should I not be a part of it in the future," he said.

"This is a show I grew up on and I'm really proud of it," Dohring said. "I'm proud to be associated with the quality of the show and the people involved, both professionally and just as people, as good people."

