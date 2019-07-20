Ain't no party like a Comic-Con party!

Many celebs have been spotted at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019 bashes in recent days.

On Thursday, Veronica Mars actor Jason Dohring—whose show just launched season four on Hulu, and Spencer Grammer separately attended the Fandom Party at the Float lounge at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego. The same day, The Punisher star and True Blood alum Deborah Ann Woll attended the Upside Down: A Stranger Party with her fiancé EJ Scott. The bash took place at Fluxx Nightclub and was presented by Nerdist.

On Friday, American Pie alum Thomas Ian Nicholas, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith—who are promoting Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Frasier alum Kelsey Grammer and Yeardley Smith—the voice of Lisa Simpson—brought the '90s nostalgia to the #IMDboat Party on the IMDb yacht. Also spotted at the bash: Star Trek: Discovery's Spock, Ethan Peck.

Also on Friday, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen and Natalia Cordova-Buckley were seen together at the After Dark Party, hosted by Marvel Television and Entertainment Weekly at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.