by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 20, 2019 1:51 PM
Ain't no party like a Comic-Con party!
Many celebs have been spotted at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019 bashes in recent days.
On Thursday, Veronica Mars actor Jason Dohring—whose show just launched season four on Hulu, and Spencer Grammer separately attended the Fandom Party at the Float lounge at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego. The same day, The Punisher star and True Blood alum Deborah Ann Woll attended the Upside Down: A Stranger Party with her fiancé EJ Scott. The bash took place at Fluxx Nightclub and was presented by Nerdist.
On Friday, American Pie alum Thomas Ian Nicholas, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith—who are promoting Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Frasier alum Kelsey Grammer and Yeardley Smith—the voice of Lisa Simpson—brought the '90s nostalgia to the #IMDboat Party on the IMDb yacht. Also spotted at the bash: Star Trek: Discovery's Spock, Ethan Peck.
Also on Friday, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Chloe Bennet, Ming-Na Wen and Natalia Cordova-Buckley were seen together at the After Dark Party, hosted by Marvel Television and Entertainment Weekly at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.
Check out photos of celebs at Comic-Con 2019 parties:
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Fandom
The Veronica Mars star attends the Fandom Party at the Float lounge at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Fandom
The actress and daughter of Kelsey Grammer is spotted at the #IMDboat Party.
Paul Butterfield/Getty Images
The Punisher star and True Blood alum appears with her fiancé at the Upside Down: A Stranger Party, presented by Nerdist at Fluxx Nightclub.
Article continues below
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
The American Pie alum appears at the #IMDboat Party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Snoochie boochies! Jay and Silent Bob party at the #IMDboat Party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
The Frasier alum appears at the #IMDboat Party.
Article continues below
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Star Trek: Discovery's Spock appears at the #IMDboat Party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
The voice of Lisa Simpson makes an appearance at the #IMDboat Party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
The Road Trip alum and Man in the High Castle actor is seen at the #IMDboat Party.
Article continues below
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
The Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars attend the After Dark Party, hosted by Marvel and Entertainment Weekly at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego.
Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019 runs through Sunday.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?