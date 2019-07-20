Inside Priyanka Chopra's Luxurious Birthday Trip to Miami

Priyanka Chopra is spending her 37th birthday like a baller!

The actress is celebrating in Miami with husband Nick Jonas, her mother Madhu Chopra and friends. The group spent Friday afternoon aboard the yacht of Dave Grutman, owner of the Komodo restaurant and the LIV and STORY nightclubs.

"They had a great time going for a sunset sail and being out on the water," an eyewitness told E! News. "They sat on the deck having drinks and socializing. Priyanka was next to Nick the entire time and they sat close together on one side of the table. At one point, Priyanka went for a swim in the ocean and took a ride on a wave runner. She was fearless, going very fast and doing quick turns and jumps. She looked happy."