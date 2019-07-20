Selena Gomez Was a Gorgeous Maid of Honor at Her Cousin's Wedding

Here comes the bride and the gorgeous bridesmaid!

On Friday, Selena Gomez served as maid of honor at her cousin Priscilla DeLeon's wedding to Jay Cosme at Firefly Gardens in Midlothian, Texas, not far from Dallas. The singer looked lovely in an off-the-shoulder black gown with a thigh-high slit. The other bridesmaids also wore black. At one point, Gomez was seen drinking water to combat the sweltering heat.

Family members and friends shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram. Gomez gave a speech at the wedding reception, telling her cousin, "You taught me to be strong." She also told the newlyweds, "I pray for you guys all the time."

Gomez and DeLeon are very close. The singer bought her cousin her strapless white mermaid-style wedding dress back in 2017.

"When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!" DeLeon wrote on Instagram at the time.

Earlier this month, Gomez threw DeLeon a bachelorette party in Punta Mita, Mexico.