What Is the Greatest Superhero Costume on TV?

Need a hero? Are you holding out for a hero 'til the end of the night?

It's San Diego Comic-Con time, which means there's an abundance of heroes, both super and regular, out and about right about now. But which of those heroes wears the best superhero suit? That's the question we're attempting to answer by taking a look at some of the best and worst superhero costumes in current and recent TV history to determine which one's the coolest of all.

And look, we're probably missing some good (or bad) ones, but we're here to talk about the most memorable. If we don't even remember the costume, does it even matter? We're just going to say no.