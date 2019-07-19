Is Kristen Bell headed back to the Upper East Side? That's a secret she's (sort of) ready to spill.

Fresh off the hotly-anticipated announcement that HBO Max is officially rebooting Gossip Girl, E! News' Erin Lim had to get the perspective of one star who knew the OG group of private school teens in New York City very, very well. After all, Kristen famously narrated the CW drama for all six seasons.

So is the actress game to return as the all-knowing "Gossip Girl?"

"Maybe," Kristen teased with a smirk, before quoting one of her signature lines from the show, "I'll never tell."

But if Kristen does opt out of the reboot and crown a new "Gossip Girl" instead, she's got her eye on a potential candidate. Drumroll, please...

"James Earl Jones. It's gotta be, yeah," Kristen suggested.