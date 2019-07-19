President Donald Trump said that following a conversation with Kanye West, he plans to intervene personally to try to secure A$AP Rocky's release from police custody in Sweden.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested and jailed in Stockholm earlier this month on suspicion of assault stemming from alleged involvement in a brawl. Prosecutors are investigating the matter to decide if to indict Rocky, and he is set to remain in custody until July 25 "because of the flight risk," the Swedish prosecution authority said in a statement on Friday. West and wife Kim Kardashian have been lobbying Trump, who they have met with before for unrelated matters, for his help to get the rapper freed.

"Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky's incarceration," Trump tweeted on Friday. "I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!"

A day earlier, Kardashian tweeted, "Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated."

Last year, Trump commuted the life sentence of Alice Johnson, who had been serving time in prison since 1996 for a first-time drug offense, after Kardashian lobbied and met with him at the White House. The reality star has continued to push for criminal justice reform and is studying to become a lawyer.