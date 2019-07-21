by TV Scoop Team | Sun., Jul. 21, 2019 12:00 PM
Time to honor some incredible performances.
As the TV Scoop Awards continue, we're launching a record four polls at once today, all in the name of honoring the actors who portray our favorite characters: Best Performance, Best Ensemble, Best Breakout Star, and Best Guest Star.
Best Performance can go to any actor on any eligible show, while Best Ensemble will honor the entire cast of a show. Best Breakout Star is for the actor who really broke out of the blue this year, and Best Guest Star goes to any actor who really made an impact in even the shortest amount of time on a show.
Friday, we also launched the Best Fandom and Cast on Social, and on Saturday, we launched the Best Comedy and Best Drama.
Be sure to follow @eonlineTV on Twitter to make sure you don't miss a single poll!
As always, you can vote as many times as you want, and you've got almost two weeks to get it done.
All polls will remain open until Friday, August 2.
Have fun, friends, and we'll see you tomorrow.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?