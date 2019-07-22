One day, everything that the light touches, will belong to him.

Wait, that's The Lion King, but Prince George's birthright—reign over the United Kingdom and, as of now, 16 commonwealth realms—isn't too shabby.

Don't worry, the little lad hasn't yet been apprised of just what, exactly, is in store for him some decades down the road. He may be a big boy all of a sudden, turning 6 years old on Monday even though it feels as if he was just born, but it's still a little early for The Talk: "A king's time as ruler rises and falls like the sun..."

Oops, Lion King again. But still, that's a pretty universal lesson, especially if your universe includes lines of secession, crowns and thrones as George's does, whether he's aware of what it all means or not.

More so than any future king born before him, including his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles, George's royal education is being put on the back burner for as long as possible so that he can be a well-rounded student of the world first, and a prince maybe not even as a distant second. After all, he has so many other titles right now, including son, big brother, grandchild, great-grandchild and cousin.