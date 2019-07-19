Fans of The 100 got a pretty big surprise back in June when stars Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley suddenly announced that they were not only together, but had recently gotten married.

"Recently I married my best friend and soul mate [Bob Morley]," Taylor tweeted on June 7. "We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time."

"It is with such a full heart that I call [Eliza Taylor] my wife," Morley said at almost the exact same time. "This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind."

In one of their first joint interviews since that announcement, E! News sat down with the pair at San Diego Comic-Con, along with costar Richard Harmon, and we got so much scoop on the rest of season six that you're going to lose your mind, but Taylor and Morley also spoke about the fan response to their surprise marriage.