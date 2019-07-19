In the game of life, all Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry do is win, win, win no matter what.

As the Hollywood couple continues to excel at their separate careers—he's a Golden State Warriors basketball champ while she's building an empire as a celebrity cook and author—both parties also make plenty of time for family.

Most recently, Stephen had a casual sing-along with his daughters Ryan and Riley. And let's just say the Internet couldn't get enough.

"We've done this 1,000 times, but this is the first one on camera," he wrote on YouTube. "'You'll Be Back' with lead vocalists Riley and Ryan. Ham Fam at heart."

In other instances when the critics come for this famous family, both Stephen and Ayesha know just how to handle things. When followers critiqued Ayesha's dance moves to "Milly Rock," her husband quickly clapped back.