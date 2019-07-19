If you've ever wanted to be a part of a celebrity book club, now is your chance!

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, host Jimmy Fallon revealed his five nominees for the show's second-annual Summer Reads book club and asked fans to vote for which page-turner they want to be the official pick. Last year, Tomi Adeyemi's fantasy novel, Children of Blood and Bone, was the selection after 140,000 votes were tallied.

The Saturday Night Live alum narrowed down this year's options to The Chain, Fleishman Is in Trouble, The Gone Dead, The Silent Patient and Ask Again, Yes. The hilarious TV personality, who took home the E! People's Choice Awards trophy for Nighttime Talk Show last year, handpicked each book himself and Steve Higgins noticed they all had a similar theme.

"Are you OK? [These] seem a little murder-y," joked his long-time announcer.

"That's what people want to read!" Fallon exclaimed back.