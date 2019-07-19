RETURNS
FALL 2019

Kylie Jenner's Latest Bathing Suit Snap Is NSFW—or Is It?

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jul. 19, 2019 9:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner

instagram

In the words of Kylie Jenner, "let 'em wonder."

While her picturesque gal pal getaway may have ended, that hasn't stopped the reality star from sharing photos from the Turks and Caicos trip. In a newly shared slate of vacation snaps, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul posed in a bathing suit that served up quite the optical illusion. 

The Jean Paul Gaultier suit featured the image of a woman's bare bust and torso that aligned with Jenner's actual body and probably required Instagram followers to do a double take. 

Watch

Kylie Jenner Poses Nude on Vacation to Celebrate Kylie Skin

The look was a hit on social media with fans praising the images, taken by Amber Asaly.

At the start of the trip, Stormi Webster's mama actually posed nude to commemorate "vacation mode."

 

Now that the trip is over, Jenner and her guests are jumping back into normal life, including Sofia Richie. "The end of an amazing trip," Scott Disick's girlfriend wrote on Instagram. "Going to miss these sunsets"

While the posse resumes their routines, revisit Jenner's many fabulous bathing suit looks in E!'s gallery below. 

Kylie Jenner, Bikini, Instagram

Instagram

Twins!

Rocking matching itty-bitty black bikinis, Burberry plaid hats and Chanel sneakers, this is the definition of friendship goals!

Kylie Jenner, Bikini, Instagram

Instagram

Ride or Die

Soaking up the sun! Jenner throws a larger-than-life pool party for her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's 22nd birthday.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Yris Palmer, Ayla

Double Trouble

Strike a pose! Kylie and her baby girl pose alongside bestie and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.

Article continues below

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Green With Envy

"MY GIRLS," the reality TV personality captions her post, standing alongside her 1-year-old daughter and Jordyn Woods. The trio rocks matching neon-green swimsuits during their vacation together.

Kylie Jenner, Bikini, Instagram

Instagram

Bandana Beauty

Donning a red bandana- printed two-piece, the 21-year-old beauty mogul shows off her curves by taking a mirror selfie.

Kylie Jenner, Bikini, Instagram

Instagram

Selfie Queen

Long hair, don't care! The KyleSkin founder proves why she's the selfie queen with this fire image. Wearing an itty-bitty black bikini and mirror-like sunnies, she's serving face.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Hot Mama

"Day at Mommy's," Kylie captioned this sunbathing snapshot.

Kylie Jenners Birthday

Insstagram

Sister Act

Beach babes! Kendall and Kylie look like they could be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the vacation pic from Turks and Caicos.

Kylie Jenner, Monokini, Coachella 2016

Instagram

Louis Vuitton Everything

Kylie matches her Louis Vuitton one piece with a coordinating head scarf in the same print.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Bikini, Coachella 2016

Instagram

Eye See You

Kylie reveals her eye-popping bikini on Day 2 of Coachella 2016.

Kylie Jenner, Bikini

Instagram

Mad for Plaid

The reality star showcases a black and white lattice plaid string bikini on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, Mexico, Exclusive

BRIAN PRAHL SPLASHNEWS

White Out

Hot damn! After enjoying a horseback riding session, the reality star steps out in a brand-new bikini on Casa Aramara Beach in Mexico. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Loungin'

The young star gives a gracious glimpse of side boob while lying low in a BOSSA bathing suit. 

11am-Kylie Jenner

Brian Prahl / Splash News

Neon Party

Guess who decided to bring back that retro one-piece Kris Jenner used to rock back in the day?

Kylie Jenner

Brian Prahl / Splash News

White Hot

Kylie shows off her enviable curves in this sexy white, cut-out bikini.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Mexico

Brian Prahl/Splash News

Wet & Wild

During a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico in 2015, the E! star flaunts a toned tummy while taking a dip in the ocean.

Kylie Jenner Instagram

Instagram

She Woke Up Like This

And the annoying part is she probably really did.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kardashians , Vacation , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.