Move over, Mark Consuelos!

Kelly Ripa read a letter from a fan asking her to divorce her hubby and marry Jake Gyllenhall on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"Now, I am not discounting this letter at all," she quipped. "I just want to put that out there."

The TV star then explained how the sender thought a relationship with the Oscar nominee "may be better" for her children.

"So, what do you say Jake?" she jokingly said to the actor, who just so happened to be a guest on the show.

"It feels like a lot of pressure for a moment like this, but I'm open to it," he teased back.

So, what led the viewer to write such a letter? Apparently, there was something about Gyllenhaal's February interview on The Tonight Show that made the fan think the two would be a match. While Ripa didn't know what it was, she joked she had already secured her spouse's blessing.

"We have time to figure it out. I ran it by Mark. He thinks you are a hell of a guy, and he thinks that you would make a great stepfather to our kids," she quipped, later joking that "dreams do come true."