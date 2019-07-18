Tina Fey Returns to NBC With A Show About Ted Danson as Mayor of Los Angeles

by Lauren Piester | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 3:03 PM

Tina Fey, Ted Danson

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock; MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Good Place may be ending, but NBC is doing its best to make up for it. 

The network just gave a series order to a currently untitled series created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, starring The Good Place's Ted Danson as a wealthy businessman who is unexpectedly elected mayor of Los Angeles. 

There's currently no time frame or episode count for the series, but NBC is apparently so confident in it (and honestly, who wouldn't be?) that it gets to go straight to series. 

Per NBC, "the series is about a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff, and connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population."

Watch

Kristen Bell & Ted Danson Reveal Their Favorite Curse Words

Fey and Carlock created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt for Netflix and were executive producers on NBC's Great News, after their seven season run with NBC's 30 Rock, which ended in 2013. 

Danson has been starring as the demon Michael on The Good Place for three seasons, and the upcoming season was announced as the show's last. Danson is, of course, also known for his starring role on NBC's Cheers. 

"We are so excited that this is the first NBC show we get to greenlight straight to series," said George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy, co-chairmen of NBC Entertainment in a statement. "It's with talent that we know and love who have worked on some of the most beloved shows in our network's history. We can't wait." 

Fey and Carlock also weighed in. 

"We are thrilled to be back home at NBC and writing for one of the network's greatest stars of all time, Mary Steenburgen's husband, Ted," they said. 

According to THR, the show has been in the works for over a year, and was written specifically for Danson. Danson is currently in production on the final season of The Good Place, so we'll likely have to wait a bit to see this mysterious new show, but you better believe it's already on our must list for whenever it finally debuts. 

E!, NBC, and Universal Television are all part of the NBC Universal family. 

