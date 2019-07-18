Alec and Billy Baldwin Have a Few Thoughts About Ireland Baldwin's Latest Nude Photo

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 3:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ireland Baldwin, Stagecoach 2019

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for LG

Sun's out, buns out!

Ireland Baldwin is enjoying the summer rays from the roof of a New York City rooftop. But, of course, no one wants those pesky tan-lines, so the model decided to strip down to a barely noticeable thong. She ended up capturing the moment on her Instagram, which elicited an awkward response from her dad, Alec Baldwin, and her uncle Billy.

The 30 Rock star deadpanned, "I'm sorry. What?"

Meanwhile, her uncle felt the need to explain why he isn't one of the over 16,000 people who liked the racy pic. "Tough one for Uncle Billy to 'like' #awkward," he commented. Fair enough!

The Baldwin family's candid banter is pretty commonplace on social media. Both Ireland and Alec like to pick fun at one another on Instagram, with Ireland most recently joking about her father's blasé attitude about red carpet attire.

Watch

Ireland Baldwin Has No Idea If Justin & Hailey Are Married

"Thank you for being my amazing father and thank you for letting me wear what I wanted to red carpets. I knew Pam would dig my Limited Too sequin mini blazer," she captioned a photo of herself with her father and Pamela Anderson.

And Alec likes to keep it real with his daughter too, especially when it comes to the more sexy photos. He once commented, "No. Just... no," on one of her racier pics, like any protective dad would. 

To see more of Ireland's modeling pics, check out the gallery here!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ireland Baldwin , Alec Baldwin , Celebrity Families , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.