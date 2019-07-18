"Even though he's the creator, if he's forced to step away or remove his name from the show, it wouldn't affect filming," the source said. "That is unless ABC decides to cancel the franchise as a result of this."

ABC has not commented on the domestic violence allegations made against Mike. It is unlikely the network would cancel its most successful reality franchise.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, said in a statement, "We are aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them."

Meanwhile, Fleiss continues to promote The Bachelor and its spinoffs continuously on social media.

"Sweet! We're going to the Fantasy Suites tonite!!! #TheBachelorette," he tweeted on Monday.