by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 2:06 PM
The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss is making headlines over some disturbing allegations, prompting many to wonder if the production of the hit ABC show and its spinoffs will be affected. The answer: Probably not.
On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge granted a temporary restraining order against Mike after his pregnant wife Laura Fleiss claimed he attacked her at their home for refusing to get an abortion. He denies the allegations, and says she was the one who attacked him. Police are investigating the incident. Meanwhile, he has filed for divorce and the two are battling for custody over their 4-year-old son.
"When it comes to filming The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Mike Fleiss is not part of the day-to-day operation and has not been for years," a source told E! News. "He will usually show up for the first day or two of filming but then head back to Hawaii and oversee things remotely from one of his homes there. Once the show starts airing, he'll be very active on social media but he really is not part of the filming process."
"Even though he's the creator, if he's forced to step away or remove his name from the show, it wouldn't affect filming," the source said. "That is unless ABC decides to cancel the franchise as a result of this."
ABC has not commented on the domestic violence allegations made against Mike. It is unlikely the network would cancel its most successful reality franchise.
A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, said in a statement, "We are aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them."
Meanwhile, Fleiss continues to promote The Bachelor and its spinoffs continuously on social media.
"Sweet! We're going to the Fantasy Suites tonite!!! #TheBachelorette," he tweeted on Monday.
