Though they came a decade apart, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's introductions to what it really means to join the royal family from the outside have striking similarities.

In January 2007, with engagement speculation in overdrive and The Spectator declaring Kate "THE NEXT PEOPLE'S PRINCESS," the palace at Prince William's behest got multiple newspapers to stop publishing paparazzi photos of Kate, the prince's longtime girlfriend having been increasingly incapable of going anywhere without someone trying to snap her picture.

It didn't end there, of course, as it's not as if all the papers got on board, and later it turned out that the couple had been targeted by hackers sicced by the since-shuttered News of the World (which, ironically, was one of the papers that agreed to not publish paparazzi pics of Kate).

In 2017, a few months into their relationship, Prince Harryhad the palace put out a statement imploring the media to respect Meghan's privacy and calling out some of the more nefarious ways photographers and reporters had been trying to gain access—i.e. waiting outside her mother's front door in Los Angeles or trying to pay her ex for an inside scoop.

Basically, nothing had changed in the 37 years since Lady Diana Spencer first turned up on the scene as Prince Charles' girlfriend and the newspapers lost their minds trying to vacuum up every detail they could about the 19-year-old kindergarten aide.