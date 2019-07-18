by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 11:10 AM
Happy birthday, Priyanka Chopra!
The Indian-born actress turned 37 on Thursday and received many sweet online birthday tributes from members of her new family, including husband Nick Jonas, who she married late last year.
"Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday," the 26-year-old Jonas Brothers singer wrote on his Instagram page, alongside a photo of Priyanka wearing a pastel pink saree at his brother and band mate Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second wedding in France last month.
Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, also paid tribute to the birthday girl.
Joe shared on his Instagram Story a photo of him holding ELLE U.K. magazine's August 2019 issue, which features Priyanka on the cover.
"Happy birthday sis!" Joe wrote. "Love ya! Look it's you!"
Sophie posted on her Instagram Story a photo of her and Priyanka sitting and cuddling together while wearing casual clothes and paper crowns.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SIS @priyankachopra," Sophie wrote. "Love you."
Priyanka, Chopra and fellow Jonas Brother Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle Jonas, 32, are often referred to as the "J Sisters." The three couples have often hung out together over the past year, amid the band's reunion.
Instagram / Joe Jonas
"I've never had a sister, so it's really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy," Priyanka told ELLE U.K. "Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She's incredible."
Instagram / Sophie Turner
Danielle also paid tribute to Priyanka on her birthday. She posted on her Instagram page a photo of the two cuddling while hanging out with their guys.
View this post on Instagram
happy birthday @priyankachopra! i hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you 💕 love you!
A post shared by 💋Danielle💋 (@daniellejonas) on
"Happy birthday @priyankachopra!" Danielle wrote. "I hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you...love you!"
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?