Comic-Con 2019 is finally here!

While the convention officially began on Thursday, July 18, some fans started the festivities early by attending Wednesday's preview night.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Comic-Con—so the stakes are already high. Of course, if the event is anything like years past, there will be plenty of creative costumes, blockbuster announcements and surprises for superhero fans, sci-fi enthusiasts and all pop-culture lovers. Fans are also looking forward to Marvel's return to the famous Hall H and are hoping to get some insight into what's next for the MCU.

As if this wasn't enough, there are bound to be plenty of star-studded panels. In fact, several celebrities have already attended the big event. Jessica Chastain, Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, James McAvoy, Conan O'Brien and Bill Hader are just a few of the famous faces to be spotted at the San Diego Convention Center in California. Considering Comic-Con runs until Sunday, there's plenty of time for even more star sightings.