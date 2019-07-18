Surprise! Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker Are Married

Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker

Robin Marchant/WireImage

Congratulations are in order for Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker!

The Transparent co-stars have tied the knot. The 49-year-old actress shared the big news via Instagram on Wednesday and revealed the couple had eloped. 

"Of Bradley. #eloped," she wrote alongside a photo from their special day.

The bride wore a periwinkle dress with a pink floral print for the momentous occasion. However, it looks like she had planned on wearing white. After a commenter noted she had "loved the white one, too," Landecker revealed she had a bit of a fashion emergency. 

"I destroyed it with makeup right before the wedding," she wrote in the comments section. "Thank God I packed this!"

 The star also wore her hair down for the big day and carried a white bouquet of roses. As for the groom, he opted for a sharp suit.

The dynamic duo celebrated the major milestone with their puppy pals. They also received several well wishes from their celebrity friends. 

"Congrats!!!" wrote Mandy Moore

"Ahhhh! Congratulations @amylandecker," added Kate Walsh.

The major milestone came 16 months after Whitford confirmed their engagement to E! News at the 2018 Academy Awards by calling Landecker his fiancée. Landecker had already sparked speculation by wearing a new ring on that finger at the annual celebration of the 2018 female Oscar nominees.

The 59-year-old Handmaid's Tale star and his leading lady made their red-carpet debut as a couple in 2015.

Congratulations to the new Mr. and Mrs.!

