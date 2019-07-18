Surprise! Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker Are Married

Congratulations are in order for Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker!

The Transparent co-stars have tied the knot. The 49-year-old actress shared the big news via Instagram on Wednesday and revealed the couple had eloped.

"Of Bradley. #eloped," she wrote alongside a photo from their special day.

The bride wore a periwinkle dress with a pink floral print for the momentous occasion. However, it looks like she had planned on wearing white. After a commenter noted she had "loved the white one, too," Landecker revealed she had a bit of a fashion emergency.

"I destroyed it with makeup right before the wedding," she wrote in the comments section. "Thank God I packed this!"

The star also wore her hair down for the big day and carried a white bouquet of roses. As for the groom, he opted for a sharp suit.

The dynamic duo celebrated the major milestone with their puppy pals. They also received several well wishes from their celebrity friends.

"Congrats!!!" wrote Mandy Moore .

"Ahhhh! Congratulations @amylandecker," added Kate Walsh.