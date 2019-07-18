There's no bond quite like the one between mother and daughter. A fact Reese Witherspoonand Ava Phillippe prove time and again.

For seemingly no specific reason other than "why not," the 19-year-old took to Instagram late last night to rave about her trailblazing mom. "This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work," she captioned a candid shot of Reese fixing her earring. "She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I've been given and compassion for others. I'm thinking about her a little extra today, that's all." (Pass the tissues, thanks!)

And when one of the teen's friends chimed in calling Reese a "gorgeous lady," Ava continued her praise, writing, "Right??" For her part, Reese is endlessly grateful for their relationship. As she commented, ""How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?"