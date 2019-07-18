If you try and come for Ayesha Curry, you'll have to answer to Stephen Curry.

To celebrate the opening of her International Smoke restaurant⁠—her fourth eatery⁠—yesterday, the cookbook author playfully performed the "Milly Rock" dance in a now viral video, originally shared by New York radio station HOT97. And, as per usual, the Internet was none too pleased.

"Steph did this chick a favor when he married her," tweeted one person. Wrote another, "I feel so bad for Steph."

"Why!!! Can't this woman just be happy, thankful and great full she has her husband who loves her so much, he always has her back," chimed in one user. "...her beautiful children why isn't that enough! She constantly is looking for attention on social media and acceptance from the public."

The hate was unacceptable in Steph's eyes. "Slow news day today, I see, huh?" the Golden State Warriors point guard said in a video posted to his Instagram Story. "Just make sure ya'll send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening."