"It's really something," Lyonne told E! News. She immediately shared the news with her fellow creators, EPs, and writers, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, and even called the costume director, who hadn't yet heard the news.

"Jen Rogien, our costume designer, I got to Facetime with her and I was the one that told her about her nomination. I mean, that's when it starts to get just really unbelievable that all those specifics that your'e talking about are recognized and seen."

Lyonne says she was "aggressively trying to ignore the phone" as nominations were being announced on Tuesday morning, with some help from her dog Root Beer and a book on mathematics, which will apparently have something to do with season two of Russian Doll, and that's all she could tell us about season two.

"A lot of equations," she says. "A lot of equations, handwritten, all of 'em. No calculators!"