It's officially the start of one of the biggest pop culture weekends of the year, and we're ready to celebrate!

To go along with the start of San Diego Comic-Con and to join in on all the Emmy nom fun, we're launching this year's TV Scoop Awards, our annual honoring of all things TV, according to you. Starting on Friday, you'll be able to vote for the best (and occasionally worst) of TV this past year, with two or three polls launching every single day until Monday, July 29.

This year we're also starting with a bang: Best Fandom and Cast on Social Media. That way, you'll all have ample time to fight it out for your fandom.

All polls will close on Friday, August 2, with the winners announced the following week.