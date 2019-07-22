We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Will you accept this fabulous fashion collection?

One of Bachelor Nation's favorite members Hannah Godwin is well-known for her simplistic laidback style.

In fact, the former Bachelor contestant is sure to pack her best bikinis for paradise this summer when she heads to Bachelor in Paradise.

But before we watch her on the small screen again, Hannah recently partnered with online retailer JustFab to create a collection of pieces varying from unique swimsuits to trendy day dresses perfect for your next vacation.

"I would say my collection is carefree, relaxed and edgy," The Bachelor star told E! News exclusively. "The collection is filled with swimsuits, cover-ups and dresses: all must haves for your next summer vacay."